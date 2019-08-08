A missing person's report has been filed for Larry Selikirk.
Selikirk, 67, has not been seen in several days and his family is concerned for him, the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office said.
He could be driving a 2008 silver Chevrolet Impala with the license plate DSV3630.
Selikirk's residence has been checked and he had not shown up for scheduled work shifts, the sheriff's office said.
If you have any information on his whereabouts or if you see his vehicle, you are asked to contact the 911 Dispatch Center.
