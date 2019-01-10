Authorities say a snowmobiler who had been missing since the weekend in Michigan's Upper Peninsula has been found dead.
Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt tells WLUC-TV that the body of Dennis Pellinen of Ishpeming was found Wednesday by sheriff's deputies at the scene of a crashed snowmobile.
The station reports deputies determined Pellinen was last seen in the Delta County community of Rock early Sunday. His disappearance prompted days of searching after he didn't show up for work Monday and family members filed a missing person's report. Heavy snow made the search more difficult.
The crash is being investigated by the Delta County sheriff's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.