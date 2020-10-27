Have you seen Steve Cain?
The 71-year-old man was reported missing and endangered from the Grand Haven area about 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Cain's family said he has a medical condition that could cause him to become disoriented.
He was last seen driving a blue 2014 Chevy Captiva with license plate AYA611.
He is 6-feet-tall and 200 pounds. He has grey hair.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating him. If you see him, contact the sheriff's office.
