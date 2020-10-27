Steve Cain
Source: Ottawa County Sheriff's Office

Have you seen Steve Cain?

The 71-year-old man was reported missing from the Grand Haven area about 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Cain's family said he has a medical condition that could cause him to become disoriented.

He was last seen driving a blue 2014 Chevy Captiva with license plate AYA611.

He is 6-feet-tall and 200 pounds. He has grey hair.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating him. If you see him, contact the sheriff's office.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.