Deputies are asking for help finding a missing woman.
Susie Kay Wells, 46, was last seen on Nov. 4 at the Welcome Inn in Shiawassee County’s Caledonia Township.
Susie is 5’2”, medium build, with gray/brown hair and green eyes.
She may be wearing sweatpants with the word “Michigan” down the leg and possibly a blue fleece jacket. She may also have a pair of gray boots on and may be carrying a mesh, medium-sized bag or purse, peach or pink in color.
Susie’s family told the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Department that she is mentally ill and special attention is needed for her care.
The sheriff’s office received a report that Susie was given a ride to the corner of M-21 and M-13 on Nov. 6. She was asking to go to Flint. If the report is correct, she was wearing black sweatpants and a gray zip-up sweatshirt. She also had on a brownish-colored dress or long shirt that was down over her sweatpants. She had her gray boots on and had a bag or purse that she was carrying.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office at 989-743-3411.
