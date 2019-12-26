The search for the missing man from Swartz Creek is over.
Michigan State Police said Kevin Bacon was located deceased early on Saturday at a home on the 700th block of W. Tyrrell St. in Bennington Township in Shiawassee County.
According to MSP, a 50-year-old male from Bennington Township has been lodged in jail for open murder.
Kevin Bacon, 25, was last seen just after 5 p.m. Christmas Eve. Family said Kevin was on his way to meet a stranger from a dating app and never returned home.
“It’s too much,” Kevin's dad Karl Bacon said. "Too many scenarios that I don’t want to think about.”
Karl said the family has reason to believe he's not safe.
“It was not like him to not show up," Karl said. "He was supposed to be at my house on Christmas morning around 9 o’clock for a family brunch."
Later, Kevin’s parents found his car in the Family Dollar parking lot in Swartz Creek. They said the clothes he was wearing when he left were inside the car, as well as his shoes, cell phone, credit cards and cash.
Michelle Myers is Kevin’s roommate and the last person to see him.
She said their home surveillance video is the last time anyone saw him.
Myers said Kevin did text her about meeting up with a man and possibly others, but after sending a few texts indicating he would be out late. Then his phone was shut off.
"That’s the part that gets me the most," Myers said. "He usually always has his phone on, even if he’s out with strangers. And he turned his phone off after he texted me last.”
Michigan State Police and local authorities are investigating.
TV5 will update you as more information becomes available.
