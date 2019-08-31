Fiji the cat that went missing from the Picton Castle Tall Ship was found safe.
On Thursday, Aug. 29, Fiji went missing during a stop in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Although the ship had to sail on, the crew asked people in the area to keep an eye out for their cat on Facebook.
Shortly after their social media post, Fiji was found.
According to the crew, they do not have any details, but she is safely in the care of the crew of the Brig Niagara and will be returned to Picton Castle.
