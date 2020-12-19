A teen has been found safe after an endangered missing advisory issued Saturday morning.
13-year-old Madison Ramon was found safe in Shiawassee County.
She left her home around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening with her former stepmother Sarah Ramon, according to police.
She was reported missing when the pair didn't return home at the request of Madison's father.
