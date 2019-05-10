The Burton Police Department said a teenager is safe and sound after he was reported missing.
Travis Struble, 15, left for school Friday morning, May 10, but did not show up at school and did not returned home, police said.
On Saturday morning, the police department posted on its Facebook that Travis has been located.
