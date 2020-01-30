IMAGE: Zakia White
Source: Lansing Police

Lansing Police are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl who is in need of medication.

Zakia Leigh White is 5’5”, 135 pounds and was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a black Columbia coat, and black and pink Nike shoes.

Investigators are treating this case as a runaway/missing/endangered because Zakia needs her medication.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.