Lansing Police are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl who is in need of medication.
Zakia Leigh White is 5’5”, 135 pounds and was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a black Columbia coat, and black and pink Nike shoes.
Investigators are treating this case as a runaway/missing/endangered because Zakia needs her medication.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.