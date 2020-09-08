Michigan State Police report a missing Mid-Michigan teen has been found.
Gage Anthony Tydings, 17, was reported missing after he was last seen at his home in the 5000 block of Greenwood Road, in Ogemaw County’s Richland Township on Sept. 6 at around 6 p.m.
Shortly after Michigan State Police issued an advisory about him being missing, they said he was found. Officials say he is OK, but no other information has been released.
