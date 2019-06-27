A 16-year-old boy with autism has been found after being reported missing on Wednesday, June 26.
The teen went missing from the Hershey area about 9 a.m.
Troopers from the Mt. Pleasant State Police Post responded to the call Wednesday morning.
Family members told troopers the teen, who goes by Nick, may have been headed to the Muskegon County area.
He was spotted in the Big Rapids area about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
He was later located in Muskegon on Thursday, June 27, MSP said.
Police said he was found safe and in good health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.