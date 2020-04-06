Michigan State Police said a missing 14-year-old has been found safe.
Maya Sippel was last seen in the area of S. Main and E. Division in Rockford at 3:30 p.m. on April 5.
The missing endangered advisory was issued after Maya made contact with her mother using a restricted number saying she was with a 50-year-old man she met online, police said.
It's unclear where she was found, but she is safe, according to MSP.
