A teenager with a mental health disability who was missing from Kalamazoo, and officers considered her endangered, has been found.
At around 3:20 a.m. on July 10, Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers took a report of a missing person with special needs.
Derricka Lewis, 16, walked away from her family and hadn't been seen.
Now police say she has been found, and is OK.
