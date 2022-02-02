Two teens have been from safe after Midland Police said they went missing within the past week.
Moriah Lyric Douglas, 14, was last seen Friday, Jan. 28. Police believed she was with her 15-year-old boyfriend, Illario Amar Silva, and were believed to be traveling to the Chicago area.
The two teens were found just outside of the city of Midland at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 2. Both Moriah and Illario are safe, according to the Midland Police Department.
I hope these kids are found safe and returned home very quickly, but as God is my witness I thought that kid was wearing a big fur hat.
