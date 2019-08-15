Terry Eugene Warren, 57, was reported missing from Leelanau County after his boat washed ashore with no one in it.
Warren's boat beached itself near a residence off E. Ingalls Bay Road in Northpoint on Wednesday, Aug. 14, MSP said.
Warren, from the Northpoint area, was observed leaving the Northpoint Marina about 4 p.m., police said. His boat was located at 6 p.m.
Police believe Warren was the sole occupant and had possibly fallen overboard.
Police have been unable to locate Warren at this time.
If you have any information you are asked to contact the MSP Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040.
