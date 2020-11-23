A missing Texas girl has been found in Michigan.
Mattie Worley, 14, was last seen after school in Lubbock, Texas on Nov. 13.
Michigan State Police said that evidence on her electronic devices indicated she was possibly enticed and eventually taken out of state.
That’s when detectives were able to identify that she was possibly in Alden, that’s in Antrim County. The FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Michigan State Police SWAT team and the Antrim County Sheriff Department executed a search warrant on Nov. 22 at an address in Alden.
Worley was found in the home with an adult male. She was turned over to Child Protective Services and taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.
The man is currently in custody.
Plans are underway to reunite Worley with her parents and the investigation continues.
