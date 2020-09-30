Did it run away?
The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office has posted about a missing tortoise.
The shelled reptile was last seen on Blackmore Road in Mayville on Sept. 26.
It’s brown, weighs around 6 pounds, and there is a reward offered for its safe return.
If you know where it is, call 989-921-8655.
