Missing tortoise
Source: Tuscola County Sheriff

Did it run away?

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office has posted about a missing tortoise.

The shelled reptile was last seen on Blackmore Road in Mayville on Sept. 26.

It’s brown, weighs around 6 pounds, and there is a reward offered for its safe return.

If you know where it is, call 989-921-8655.

