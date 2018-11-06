The Detroit Police Department is asking for your help finding two missing children.
Envi and Montashia were last seen at around 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Police said the children went outside to take out the trash and never returned. Investigators also said that the children have never gone missing in the past.
Envi, 12, is 4'11", 93 lbs., light brown complexion, brown eyes, and black hair in a single ponytail with a white headband. She was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, a pink jacket, blue jeans and pink gym shoes.
Montashia, 9, is 4'8", 95 lbs., light brown complexion, brown eyes, and black hair in a bun with a red headband. She was last seen wearing a black and white mickey mouse shirt, black stretch pants and black & white Jordan gym shoes.
Investigators said the girls may be in Flint or Detroit with their grandmother, 53-year-old Wendy Harris.
If anyone has seen Envi McClin and Montashia Brown, they are asked to please call Detroit Police's Third Precinct at 313-596-1340.
