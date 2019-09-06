Michigan Police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.
Roseville Police said Tyler Sawyer was reported missing on Sept. 5 by his parents.
He was last seen at around 4 p.m. that day in the area of Park and Frank after leaving his school and not going home.
He is 5’2”, 95 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.
At this time he is not considered a victim of foul play.
If you have any information, call the Roseville Police Department at 586-775-2100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.