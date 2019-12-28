The search is over for the missing man from Whitmore Lake.
Deputies in Ogemaw County confirmed they found 60-year-old Glen Gariepy deceased this morning.
Deputy Kirby said after they continued their search this morning, Gariepy was found deceased at about 8:59 a.m.
Deputies said his body was found on Fox Dr. which is a private drive. He was found about a half mile northwest of the crash site.
Gariepy was last seen on Christmas walking along Fox Dr. after crashing his car into a ditch.
Deputies said Gariepy suffered from Dementia.
Gariepy’s family told deputies that he doesn’t drive, and they aren’t sure how he got the keys and left.
Deputies do not believe any foul play was involved in his death.
TV5 will update you with more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
