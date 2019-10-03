A missing 54-year-old Mid-Michigan woman has been found, and reunited with her family.
Donna Marie Evans-Hogan was last seen getting into a white SUV on Oct. 3 in the area of Newall and Adams in Flint with a male with a lot of tattoos, according to the Flint Police Department.
She was found and is okay, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.