A missing woman has been found dead after her disappearance more than two weeks ago, according to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office.
Christy Jackson, 31, was walking the shoreline of Houghton Lake near the intersection of M-55 and Holly Avenue in Denton Township on April 7.
Jackson was found dead in the waters of Houghton Lake Monday afternoon, April 26, the sheriff's office said.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Christy’s family and loved ones as they grieve through their loss," the sheriff's office wrote.
No further information is being released while the investigation continues.
