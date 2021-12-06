A woman who was reported missing more than a month ago has been found dead.
Tracey Renea Brownrigg was last seen on Oct. 25 and was known to frequent the area of Fenton Road and Atherton Road.
Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County did offer a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information on her whereabouts.
No further details on the incident have been released.
