The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is asking for help finding a missing/endangered woman.
Yolanda Williams was last seen on Monday, leaving her home at around 1:30 p.m.
Investigators said she took money and clothes with her when she left.
She is cognitively impaired, and has mental health issues, according to investigators.
Yolanda is 5’9”, with a medium build and long purple and black braided hair.
She was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt, jeans, and a purple coat with fur around the hood.
If you have any information, call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.