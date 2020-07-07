Law enforcement says an 84-year-old woman with dementia who had gone missing has been found.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said Lucille Wing, from St. Johns, left her home Tuesday. Lucille has dementia, and was considered endangered.
Now investigators say she has been found, and appears to be OK, although it's unclear where she was located.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.