A Mississippi man led deputies from Sanilac County on a 12-mile high-speed chase after they suspected he was driving drunk.
On Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at approximately 5:20 p.m. deputies from Sanilac County attempted to perform a traffic stop on someone they believe was driving while intoxicated.
According to deputies, a 2006 Pontiac led them on a 12-mile high-speed chase.
The deputies said the chase ended on Snover and Ubly Roads after spike strips were successfully deployed without injury.
Deputies said a 50-year-old man from Mississippi was taken into custody at the Sanilac County Jail and is awaiting arraignment on multiple charges.
There is no further information at this time.
