Virginia Beach police said the gunman who killed 11 people appeared to have no specific targets.
Questions continue to linger over his motive for opening fire inside the municipal building on Friday, May 31.
READ MORE: Virginia Beach gunman wished him a ‘good day’ before the carnage, co-worker says
A local security expert says safe places are becoming few and far between.
The mass shooting served as a grim reminder of the dangerous world we live in.
The carnage took place in what is deemed an open government building where 12 people were killed.
In Mid-Michigan, city halls and other municipal buildings fall into that category, which raises the question should these facilities have security checkpoints?
Henry Reyna, owner of Secure Solutions LLC believes the answer is yes.
“The number one thing that we can do to make ourselves safer wherever we’re at is to control the access,” Reyna said.
It doesn't matter if you’re in Bay City, Midland, Saginaw, or Flint, any city hall you go to around here doesn’t have metal detectors.
Reyna is quick to point out there’s a balance between customer service and being secure.
He said moving forward that’s something local leaders need to consider if they slow down the free flow of residents entering their buildings.
“It’s going to take a few meetings with a lot of decision-makers to strike that balance that keeps everyone safe, but yet still welcomes everyone to the building,” Reyna said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.