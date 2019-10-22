The clock is ticking for UAW unions to vote on the tentative agreement with General Motors as thousands of members continue to learn more about what is, and isn't, included in the deal.
Some UAW unions have voted already with the limited results appearing favorable for ratification.
But, it's not a done deal, at least one union in Tennessee narrowly voted to reject it.
One of the Flint unions met Tuesday to learn the details of the deal and opinions are mixed.
“I’m not going to vote for it, why? No way!” says GM employee Guy Patterson.
Patterson says he was all ears at the informational meeting for the new tentative UAW-GM agreement this morning, but he believes the contract fell short.
"it didn’t do enough for these temps,” he says. “I’m a person that has 44 years, I’m ready to retire. But I’m not going no place until the temps are taken care of."
The new tentative contract agreement between GM and the UAW was unveiled last week.
The deal with GM promises permanent jobs for temp workers, ratification bonuses, and removes the cap on profit sharing.
Members of local 598 learned the details today at the Whiting in Flint. While some are against the deal others are excited.
Some love it, some hate and some have mixed emotions like GM newcomer Mia Clark.
“Right now, it’s up in the air,” Clark says.
When it comes to voting Clark isn't sure what she will decide. She says she has only been with GM for 6 months.
There’s no telling what’s going to happen, so I really can’t say at the moment,” she says.
Clark says she would like to get back to work but the UAW will continue the strike until the contract can be ratified.
If the majority of union members approve the contact, workers could be off the picket lines by this weekend.
Patterson says he's willing to press on to help the next generation.
"This is where the solidarity begins, with us older guys” he says. “If we don’t stand up them the unions mean nothing."
All the votes have to be in by this Friday at 4 o’clock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.