Mixed reactions from businesses as state lifts mask mandate

Mid-Michigan is seeing a mixed bag of reactions to the news that the state is lifting its mask mandate.
“We are going to take baby steps and readdress the situation in about two weeks,” said Jessica Erber.
Erber is the front-of-the-house manager at the Frankenmuth Brewery. She says for now nothing has changed to the brewery’s approach on masks after the state updated the gatherings and mask order on Friday morning.
“We are still going to wear our mask and we’ll address it again in two weeks,” Erber said. “See how everybody is feeling about it.”
The new order takes effect at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 15. Michiganders who are outdoors will no longer need to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.
While indoors, fully vaccinated Michiganders will no longer need to wear a mask, but residents who are not vaccinated or have not completed their vaccinations, must continue to wear a mask or face covering to protect themselves and others.
Erber said she will put her faith in customers who show up to her establishment without masks.
“We are not going to ask for vaccination cards,” Erber said. “It’s going to be on the honor system.”
The same goes for Martha Zehnder, Vice President of the Bavarian Inn Lodge.
“Tomorrow at 9 a.m. we will not enforce the masks for our guests,” Zehnder said. “It’s on the honor system and it’s great. They’ve been vaccinated so we’re very excited about that.”
Zehnder said guests will notice changes as soon as the updated state order goes into effect.
“We will be taking some signs down and we will be revising some signs in accordance with the governor’s announcement from this morning,” Zehnder said.
The MDHHS also said the broad indoor mask mandate will expire after July 1. For her part, Zehnder is looking forward to seeing smiling faces.
“I think it will be great to see all of our guests and our team members and family members without masks,” Zehnder said. “I’m looking forward to that.”
As for Erber, she calls today a big day as we take a giant step closer to life before the pandemic.
“I want everybody to stay healthy and well but I think the goal for everyone is getting back to normal,” Erber said.
