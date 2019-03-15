Families and businesses are picking up the pieces after two tornadoes ripped through Shiawassee County.
MJ Farm Services in Durand said it was hit hard by Thursday’s storm.
In a Facebook post, the farm said it must temporarily close its doors due to the storm damage.
Pictures show one of the business’s barns was flattened by the tornado.
No word yet on when it might reopen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.