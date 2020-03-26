"Even though we are apart, we can come together."
Major League Baseball produced a touching video in honor of what was supposed to be the earliest opening day in the 117-year history of the league.
The MLB is also broadcasting 30 games nationally for free across various platforms, highlighting one historical victory for each team.
The game picked for the Detroit Tigers was Justin Verlander's first career no-hitter from June 12, 2007.
Verlander even took part in Opening Day at Home, posting on Instagram, “Forcing the family to watch my 2007 no-hitter streaming on MLB. ‘You'll sit here and watch it and like it.’"
The experience was intended to invite fans to feel a sense of community and unity on a day many were looking forward to, while underscoring the importance of staying home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams threw to his son in their back yard, apparently not taking it easy on the little guy.
And Tigers closer Joe Jimenez on twitter interacted with followers over their baseball card collections, even autographing some of his own cards and giving them away.
