The state health department is opening up group workouts and non-contact sports this weekend, but it has extended the ban on dine-in services at restaurants until at least next month.
"Angry, devastated, disappointed," said Scott Ellis, executive director of the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association.
Ellis said members were hoping the state would allow dine-in beginning Saturday. That didn't happen.
"Many have started to order food and product and get people back to work, and you know all that's dashed right now until Feb. 1," Ellis said.
The state said its plan is to open indoor dining with mitigation measures, capacity limits and a curfew on Feb. 1, but the ultimate decision depends on data continuing to stabilize. In the meantime, Ellis said more businesses will shut down for good.
"Thousands have closed and all of those employed people around the state. So, another extension, yes, absolutely devastating, and we're worried of how many will close in these next two weeks," Ellis said.
The state did announce group fitness classes can resume beginning Jan. 16.
"I am overly excited about us being able to have classes here," said Roland Anderson, fitness manager at Old Town Gym in Bay City.
He said now more members will have success sticking to their exercise routine.
"They find people they can partner with inside of the classes. They develop relationships. They develop friendships, to hold them accountable and keep them going," ANderson said.
While gyms can make solid plans, dine-in at restaurants is still up in the air.
"We cannot go any farther than this," Ellis said.
