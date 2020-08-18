A new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said excessive alcohol consumption is responsible for 93,296 deaths in the U.S. every year.
The study also said excessive consumption shortened the lives of those people by an average of 29 years.
The study has the Michigan Liquor Control Commission urging residents to drink in moderation.
Michigan is the eighth highest in terms of total deaths among all 50 states, the MLCC said in a press release on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
“These findings are a huge wake-up call toward keeping alcohol consumption in check,” MLCC Chair Pat Gagliardi said.
The MLCC offered the following tips:
- According to federal dietary guidelines, if you choose to drink, adults of legal drinking age should stick to no more than one drink a day if you're a woman, and two if you're a man.
- Know what actually counts as one drink; it’s less than you think. A "drink" is defined as 0.6 ounces of alcohol, or roughly a 12-ounce beer, 5-ounce glass of wine or 1.5 ounces of an 80-proof spirit. Because wine glasses come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes, use a measuring cup when pouring; don’t guess.
- Binge drinking is generally defined as four or more drinks for women and five or more drinks for men in a two-hour period.
- Don’t drink on an empty stomach. Stronger alcoholic drinks, especially on an empty stomach, can rapidly raise the blood alcohol level and you’ll feel more drunk quickly and will struggle with thinking clearly and overall coordination. In severe cases of drinking on an empty stomach, alcoholic ketoacidosis can occur with serious consequences.
- Never drink if you’re pregnant or if you have certain medical conditions.
- Be aware that drinking alcohol can lead to harmful interactions with certain prescription drugs.
- Don’t hesitate to reach out for professional help. For more information, go to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services webpage: Get Help Now.
