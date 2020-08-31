The Michigan League of Conservation Voters (MLCV) recently gave Attorney General Dana Nessel an “A” rating for her office’s work to protect Michigan’s natural resources and its strong environmental stance when addressing environmental issues in the state.
Nessel’s office received 17 positive rankings for various actions taken under her watch as part of the MLCV scorecard.
“Michigan’s natural resources are a valuable asset to not only the people of the Great Lakes region but the world, and I am grateful for the positive recognition from the Michigan League of Conservation Voters,” Nessel said. “While I have made protecting Michigan’s natural resources a top priority in my work as Attorney General, these efforts would not be possible without the hardworking people I have in my Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture Division. These professional litigators have provided exceptional service during a unique period of our country’s history, putting Michigan on sound legal footing to face the challenges posed by corporations that disregard public health concerns and environmental adversaries in the federal government.”
According to officials, the MLCV scorecard highlighted several actions from Nessel’s office, including the steps taken to decommission Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline, filing lawsuits against PFAS manufacturers, reaching a multimillion settlement with Wolverine Worldwide, and pushing back against the Trump administration for its efforts to weaken clean air and water standards.
“Monitoring the Attorney General’s office and sharing (its) work with Michiganders is vital in ensuring the office is held accountable for protecting clean air and water, our public health, and our natural resources,” the MLCV website states. “Our ‘How Green is Your Attorney General’ tool tracks and grades all actions by Attorney General Nessel and her office relevant to protecting our environment, re-energizing our economy, and moving Michigan forward.”
Officials said the MLCV is a nonpartisan organization that endorses pro-conservation candidates for political office with a goal of making the state a leader in environmental protection and conservation.
