Mobile Medical Response (MMR) announced the installation of over 100 Stryker Power-Pro XT Cots and Power-LOAD fastener systems that make the daily tasks of road staff easier, will reduce the number of cot-related injuries among patients, and reduce the risk of strain-related injuries among staff.
“MMR strives to create a safe experience for employees and patients,” said Dr. Jason MacDonald, vice president of Operations for MMR. “The addition of this new technology is part of our ongoing effort to be the Employer of Choice for EMS professionals and the Provider of Choice for communities and healthcare systems.”
According to MMR officials, the implementation of the new Power-Pro XT Cots and Power-LOAD fastener system has significantly improved the lives of its 600+ employees.
“Before the Power Cot and Power-LOAD system, it put a lot of wear and tear on crew members’ muscles and joints and increased the risk of back injuries,” said Rob Warnemuende, paramedic road supervisor for the Saginaw Division. “The new cots have improved morale. They have also decreased the frequency in which we need to utilize lift assists thus reducing workload on crews.”
The new Power-LOAD system has been crash-test proven to improve road staff safety in the back of the ambulance.
The system minimizes the risk of patient drops as it supports the cot and the weight of the patient (up to 700 pounds) until its wheels are on the ground.
Officials said the cost to equip every MMR ambulance with a Power-Pro XT Cot and Power-LOAD system was $3.682 million. They said it was a priceless investment made by the non-profit organization in the interest of improved safety among its community and staff.
“We are proud to partner with MMR on their Stryker Power System project. An investment of this magnitude will undoubtedly make a huge impact on their providers and the communities they service in our home state of Michigan.” Said Great Lakes Regional Manager for Stryker Emergency Care Sam Bossley.
