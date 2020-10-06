Mobile Medical Response and North Flight EMS announced the two organizations will be merging.
MMR is the largest geographical emergency medical service provider in Michigan with 15 counties. After the merge, they will serve 18 counties.
North Flight EMS, an entity of Munson Healthcare, has been the largest EMS provider in northern Michigan since 1986.
“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Munson Healthcare in expanding our services to the residents of northern Michigan,” MMR CEO Mark Thompson said.. “We are committed to providing timely response, high quality care and a positive experience for patients and their loved ones.”
“Collaboration is essential to providing the highest level of care to patients in our rural communities,” said Ed Ness, president and CEO of Munson Healthcare. “MMR’s commitment to clinical excellence, patient satisfaction and investment in technology will help us enhance the continuum of care across northern Michigan.”
The transition is expected to occur within 30 to 60 days.
