Communities across the nation have seen shortages of emergency medical services even before the pandemic and COVID-19 certainly isn't doing the profession any favors.
So now Mobile Medical Response is hosting an accelerated program to get more qualified EMTs in the workforce.
"Right now, we're facing some challenges with staffing," said Kyle Smith, paramedic supervisor at MMR.
He tells us MMR is looking to add new members to the ranks.
"We're always exploring different things with Michigan Works and other programs to get people to come in and giving them the great opportunity to get their EMT license and move on to get their paramedic license as well," Smith said.
MMR will host two accelerated emergency medical technician courses for anyone interested in a career in the ems industry in Saginaw. Each course is seven weeks in length. The first one in May. The second in August. MMR spokeswoman Jessica Gavord said the classes are at no cost to the student and students will be paid to attend.
"There's absolutely no risk, no expenses at all for the students other than gas money and transportation. And they have a full-time job once they're done with the program," Gavord said.
Once the course is completed the students will earn their EMT license. MMR secured state and federal funding to cover the cost of instruction. Gavord says the goal is to get thirty new EMTs at MMR.
"Full time EMTs earn an annual wage at MMR of $32,500. You get regular overtime built into your schedule."
For his part, Smith says once you get your EMT license there's plenty of opportunity to move up in the company. So, if you're looking for work, he's hoping you'll give MMR a try.
"It would be amazing to see more people coming through the doors. I mean being a paramedic or an EMT is a gratifying and fulfilling career," he said.
