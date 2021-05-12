During the pandemic, several industries were hit hard but even first responders who go out to help save lives were also put in a pinch.
Mobile Medical Response (MMR) services are seeing a staff shortage like none before it and are trying something new to bring in new EMTs.
"I can tell you in the number of years that I've been in EMS this is probably the most severe shortage that we've faced," said Jason MacDonald, vice president for operations at MMR.
He said companywide MMR is down 25 full-time EMT or paramedic positions. A strain being felt by first responders already on the payroll.
"They're working very hard to make sure that we can maintain coverage in all of the areas that we are responsible for. And that's an enormous burden on them. They're working long hours and the hours that they are working, the workload has increased, there's no question," MacDonald said.
MacDonald said the number of EMTs and paramedics had been trending downward for years. COVID-19 made things worse. MacDonald said a lot of EMS programs that produce EMTs and paramedics were shut down across the state.
Right now, MMR is hosting the first of two accelerated emergency medical technician courses for anyone interested in a career in the EMS industry. All to bolster the ranks.
Once the course is completed, the students will earn their EMT license.
"We have I think 15 students in that currently who are projected to finish the class here in six weeks," MacDonald said.
MacDonald said he has also reached out to state lawmakers for help.
"To approve an increase in Medicaid funding for EMS to increase our reimbursement rates so that we can continue to increase wages in this field. At the same time, they're asking for an allotment of CARES funding to help fund EMS education programs in the state of Michigan," MacDonald said.
MacDonald said lawmakers would need to make a budget appropriation for each request. He is urging legislators to act.
Meanwhile, MMR's second seven-week EMT course begins in August. Classes will be free for students, and they will be paid to attend.
"We're really hopeful that with those seven-week academies, and our normal ongoing education efforts and outreach, that we'll be able to bring people back into the field," MacDonald said.
