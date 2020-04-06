Mobile Medical Response is test-driving prototype UVC lights to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
MMR bought the lights from a Saginaw vendor, US Lighting LTD, on March 30.
According to MMR, the lights sanitizes the inside of the ambulance in about two minutes.
The prototypes are being used to disinfect ambulances in MMR's fleet.
The company ordered seven more UVC lights and distributed them to their remaining service areas for widespread use.
“We believe this technology will assist us in keeping our staff, patients, and communities as safe as possible.” said Jason MacDonald, Vice President of Operations for MMR, “We appreciate the innovation and speed US Lighting LTD has brought to this endeavor. We appreciate the hard work and dedication of our employees. Their safety is our top priority as we work through this unprecedented crisis.”
The lights can also be used to disinfect rooms with adjusted sanitization times, MMR said.
“The technology of UVC light for sanitization and disinfection has been out for decades,” said Linda Bommarito, President of US Lighting LTD. “One of our manufacturing partners had these lights in storage, originally designed for HVAC systems, and I remembered that they could be used for disinfecting purposes. We have two versions available now. The Two-Light Hanging System is the one MMR is using and it was designed specifically with MMR units in mind. However, they can be fitted to many different ambulances.”
For Bommarito, this is a very personal effort as she has family working on the front lines of the outbreak.
Her step-son is EMT for MMR and her daughter-in-law is a nurse.
MMR said the UVC lights are not meant to be a replacement for regular sanitary procedures and will be used as an additional step.
