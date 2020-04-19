The Michigan Nursery and Landscaping Association (MNLA) filed a class-action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Western District of Michigan on behalf of its members and several specific companies to stop Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-42.
Executive Order 2020-42 was extended on Thursday, April 9. Along with the extension of the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, Whitmer imposed more stringent limitations on stores to reduce foot traffic and prohibited all business and operations from requiring workers to leave their homes unless they are essential.
MNLA said that the businesses are asking the court for an emergency order allowing them to immediately resume services and sales.
“While we fully support the Governor’s focus on keeping people safe, ours is an outdoor industry and one that can get Michigander’s back to work safely,” said MNLA Executive Director Amy Upton. “Every state in the nation except Michigan recognizes our ability to work safely and allows our industry to stay open. The other states’ approach makes sense. It’s easy to mow the lawn, trim trees, install planting, and sell plants and seeds for curbside pick-up without person-to-person contact. We can keep workers employed without increasing the public-health risk.”
Upton said besides easily practicing social distancing, the lawn, landscape, and retail-garden-center industry plays an important health role.
“We are families frontline defense against the infestation of fleas, spiders, ticks, and mosquitos that can spread dangerous diseases such as Lyme, Canine Heartworm, West Nile virus, Zika virus, yellow fever, and encephalitis. At a time when our healthcare providers are taxed with serious cases, we help prevent needless additional cases coming to them,” Upton said.
According to Upton, Attorney John Bursch, of Bursch Law PLLC, filed the suit on behalf of the MNLA and the other plaintiffs.
“Public-health protections need to be balanced by common sense,” Bursch said. “The Governor’s order already allows public employees to mow and trim public parks, and homeowners can do the same in their backyards. But an elderly or infirm homeowner cannot hire someone to do this work for them, even if they need it. Yet local governments are now giving citations to such homeowners, calling their overlength grass a public nuisance. What’s more, hundreds of businesses face permanent closure. This has got to stop.”
According to the lawsuit, the executive order’s ban on sales by retails garden centers are equally difficult to understand. It says property owners can order plants and seeds online and have them delivered to their homes, but prevents garden centers from selling the same products, even for curbside pickup. They said at the same time, the order allows curbside pickup of fast food, alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana.
The lawsuit calls for an emergency motion to allow businesses to reopen. It explains that the order’s application to businesses in the landscaping, lawn-care, and retail-garden-center industry violates the Commerce Clause and Due Process Clause of the U.S. Constitution. The lawsuit also requests class-action status and damages on behalf of every business affected in the state.
