A mobile vaccine unit is scouring the city of Flint trying to get the COVID-19 shot to hard-to-reach and hesitant communities.
"The intent was to meet people where they are. And where they are most comfortable, right?" Janee Tyus said.
Flint’s mobile COVID-19 vaccine unit is meeting residents halfway to get them vaccinated against the virus. Just over 45 percent of Genesee County residents are fully vaccinated and part of the reason that number is comparatively low is the reluctance of people in the inner city.
"We’re able to educate address hesitancy and typically it might take a couple of people a few days to think through if they want to get vaccinated, but we’ve seen success in coming back to the same place location and actually vaccinating people that were at hesitant a few days earlier," Tyus said.
Tyus, with the Genesee Community Health Access Program, said the mobile unit heads out every Thursday and Saturday to wherever the need is the greatest.
"Going out and picking areas in the community that have low vaccination rates according to census data," Tyus said.
The initiative began in June and Tyus said they have helped dozens of people overcome their hesitancy. They have also helped others who don't have time or a way to get a shot and they will continue as long as the need exists.
"It’s been great and it’s working out," Tyus said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.