Local students received the chance to shine up their smiles before school on Monday.
“Oh my goodness, it’s so important. Some of these kids have no other way to get to the dentist,” said Amanda Anthony, dental hygienist.
Smile Programs, the Mobile Dentists visited Flint Community Schools’ Potter Elementary on Monday to provide oral exams, cleanings, sealants, and fluoride treatments.
To Anthony, providing this service means the kids will actually get the help they need.
“The parents are not either able to take them to the dentist or a lot of the Medicaid clinics have long waits. So they try to get in, but they will have to wait six months,” Anthony said.
Smile Programs, the Mobile Dentists have partnered with Flint schools since 2002. The program has visited schools in the district 11 times this year.
Anthony said it works well for students because they only have to leave class for a short time.
“When we are here, the children don’t have to miss school time. We bring them in in a school setting. They only usually miss 20 minutes of their school time to see us,” Anthony said.
The mobile dentists at the school will see about 25 students a day. Last school year, they saw more than 1,000 children.
Dental care is offered at no cost to the school’s district or students with Medicaid and MiChild. They also accept private insurance.
Anthony said they work with all the students to make sure they get the treatment they need. It is something the students and dentistry team are happy about.
“This is what we love to do. Just to help service the children and to work with the kids. We all love it,” Anthony said.
