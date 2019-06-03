Authorities investigating Flint's water crisis have seized from storage the state-owned mobile devices of former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and 65 other current or former officials.
Documents The Associated Press obtained through a public records request show the search warrants seeking the devices were sought two weeks ago by the attorney general's office and signed by a Flint judge.
Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy confirmed they executed a series of search warrants related to the criminal investigation of Flint's lead-contaminated water and a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires' disease. They declined further comment.
One warrant lists all content from Snyder's cellphone, iPad and computer hard drive. Similar information was sought for state devices used by employees in his office and other departments.
“The Department of Attorney General through the Flint Water criminal prosecution team is investigating the Flint Water Crisis as a whole. As stated in recent motions, the prosecution is aware of substantial potential evidence that was not provided to the original prosecution team from the onset of the investigation. The team is currently in the process of obtaining this evidence through a variety of means, including search warrants. The team is also conducting a thorough review of existing and newly received evidence pertaining to the Flint Water Crisis,” Hammoud said in a statement.
