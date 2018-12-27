Mobile food pantries will be making multiple stops in the city of Flint to help families get some nutritious food throughout the month of January.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said the food items will be rich in calcium, vitamin C, and iron.
The food distribution sites will stay open until supplies run out:
• Greater Holy Temple Church of God in Christ, 6702 N. Dort Highway
o Thursday, Jan. 3, at 10 a.m.
o Thursday, Jan. 10, at 10 a.m.
o Thursday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m.
o Thursday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m.
o Thursday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m.
• Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Highway
o Monday, Jan. 7, at 10 a.m.
o Monday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m.
o Monday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m.
o Monday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m.
• Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davidson Road.
o Wednesday, Jan. 2, 10 a.m.
o Tuesday, Jan. 8, 10 a.m.
o Tuesday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m.
o Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m.
o Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 10 a.m.
• Salem Lutheran Church, 2610 Martin Luther King Ave.
o Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 10 a.m.
• Flint Muslim Food Pantry, 4400 S. Saginaw St.
o Saturday, Jan. 12, at 9 a.m.
• Flint First Wesleyan Church, 3825 Davison Road
o Saturday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m.
• Hispanic Tech Center, 2101 Lewis St.
o Wednesday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m.
• St. Luke NEW Life Center, 3115 Lawndale.
o Friday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m.
• Second Chance Church, 5306 North St.
o Saturday, Jan. 19, at noon.
Residents can also pick up free nutritional food at three Flint Help Center locations:
• Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Hwy
o Mondays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
•Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Rd.
o Tuesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
• Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Hwy
o Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said the schedule is subject to change.
For more information or to see any changes in the schedule, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan's website and the Mobile Pantry Distribution page.
