The state health department will send numerous mobile food pantries to the city of Flint throughout September.
These food pantries will be distributing produce and proteins including sweet corn, cucumbers, squash, watermelon, potatoes, cabbage, ground turkey, and cheese.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has provided these mobile food pantries in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint since 2016.
To check the mobile pantry schedule, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan's website or call 810-239-4441.
