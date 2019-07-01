The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan is offering several locations and times for Flint families to pick up food throughout the month of July.
Mobile food pantries give residents access to foods that can limit the effects of lead exposure. Dates and times are below and are subject to change.
- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Hwy.
- Monday, July 1, at 10 a.m.
- Monday, July 8, at 10 a.m.
- Monday, July 15, at 10 a.m.
- Monday, July 22, at 10 a.m.
- Monday, July 29, at 10 a.m.
- Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road.
- Tuesday, July 2, at 10 a.m.
- Tuesday, July 9, at 10 a.m.
- Tuesday, July 16, at 10 a.m.
- Tuesday, July 23, at 10 a.m.
- Tuesday, July 30, at 10 a.m.
- Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Hwy.
- Wednesday, July 3, at 10 a.m.
- Thursday, July 11, at 10 a.m.
- Thursday, July 18, at 10 a.m.
- Thursday, July 25, at 10 a.m.
- Calvary United Methodist Church, 2111 Flushing Road.
- Saturday, July 6, at 10:30 a.m.
- Salem Lutheran, 2610 Martin Luther King Ave.
- Wednesday, July 10, at 10 a.m.
- Flint Muslim Food Pantry, 4400 S. Saginaw St.
- Friday, July 12, at 9 a.m.
- Flint First Wesleyan Church, 3825 Davison Road.
- Friday, July 12, at 10 a.m.
- Hispanic Tech Center, 2101 Lewis St.
- Wednesday, July 17, at 10 a.m.
- St. Luke’s NEW Life Center, 3115 Lawndale Ave.
- Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m.
- Second Chance Church, 5306 North St.
- Saturday, July 20, at 9 a.m.
- Higher Quality of Life Ministries, 5601 N. Saginaw St.
- Saturday, July 27, at 11 a.m.
- Urban Renaissance Center, 2505 N. Chevrolet Ave.
- Tuesday, July 30, at 11 a.m.
Along with the produce available, three help center locations have more proteins, including ground turkey and burger available. Information on the help centers is here.
For updated distribution dates, times and locations, click here.
