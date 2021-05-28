Boxes of food
Source: WNEM

The state health department will bring truckloads of nutritious food to Flint residents in need throughout June.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, food pantry distributors are taking extra precautions to keep residents and volunteers protected. Each site is requiring volunteers to wear gloves and masks, clean their hands with hand sanitizer often, and sanitize distribution buildings.

Residents will not need to leave their vehicles. A volunteer will ask the customer to open their trunk and the groceries will be loaded in.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has provided Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.

Food distribution schedules can be found on the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan’s website or by calling 810-239-4441.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.