The state health department will bring truckloads of nutritious food to Flint residents in need throughout June.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, food pantry distributors are taking extra precautions to keep residents and volunteers protected. Each site is requiring volunteers to wear gloves and masks, clean their hands with hand sanitizer often, and sanitize distribution buildings.
Residents will not need to leave their vehicles. A volunteer will ask the customer to open their trunk and the groceries will be loaded in.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has provided Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.