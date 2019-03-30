Families can get nutritious food that can help limit the effects of lead exposure thanks to an upcoming mobile food pantry.
The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new mobile food pantry hours for April.
Residents can pick up free nutritious food at the follow locations:
- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Hwy.
- Monday, April 1, at 10 a.m.
- Monday, April 8, at 10 a.m.
- Monday, April 15, at 10 a.m.
- Monday, April 22, at 10 a.m.
- Monday, April 29, at 10 a.m.
- Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road
- Tuesday, April 2, at 10 a.m.
- Tuesday, April 9, at 10 a.m.
- Tuesday, April 16, at 10 a.m.
- Tuesday, April 23, at 10 a.m.
- Tuesday, April 30, at 10 a.m.
- Greater Holy Temple Church of God in Christ, 6702 N. Dort Hwy.
- Thursday, April 4, at 10 a.m.
- Thursday, April 11, at 10 a.m.
- Thursday, April 18, at 10 a.m.
- Thursday, April 25, at 10 a.m.
- Salem Lutheran Church, 2610 Martin Luther King Ave.
- Wednesday, April 10, at 10 a.m.
- Flint Muslim Food Pantry, 4400 S. Saginaw St.
- Friday, April 12, at 9 a.m.
- St. Luke N.E.W. Life Center, 3115 Lawndale Ave.
- Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m.
- Hispanic Technology & Community Center of Greater Flint, 2101 Lewis St.
- Wednesday, April 17, at 10 a.m.
- Second Chance Church, 5306 North St.
- Saturday, April 13, at 9 a.m.
- Fairhaven Seventh-Day Adventist Church, G-1379 W. Louis Ave.
- Wednesday, April 24, at 11 a.m.
Food sites will stay open as long as supplies last.
For more information you can visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan’s website.
