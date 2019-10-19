The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and Memorial Healthcare of Owosso are teaming up to bring fresh and non-perishable food items to those in need.
Residents can find the mobile food pantry at Memorial Healthcare, located at 826 W. King Street in Owosso, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.
“If you or someone you know must choose between buying food, filling prescriptions or having a tough time putting food on their table, please tell them about this important program,” the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office wrote.
The food pantry is only open to residents of Shiawassee County, senior citizens on fixed incomes, and families or individuals on fixed or low-income jobs.
Participants will need to bring a valid driver’s license or state ID as well as a piece of mail to prove they live in the county.
Residents will also need to bring their own boxes, bags, or containers to bring the food home.
For more information about the mobile food pantry, contact the Greater Lansing Food Bank at (517) 908-3680.
